Alan Postlethwaite Funerals Ltd (Grange-Over-Sands)
Main Street
Cumbria, Lancashire LA11 6DP
015395 33040
Graveside service
Private
Flookburgh Burial Ground
Valerie Coward Notice
Coward Valerie
(nee Hartley) Of Flookburgh, passed away
very peacefully on 1st May,
aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of John, loving mum of Iain, Niall and Danny. Devoted grandma of Ethan, Chloe, Lilly and Riley. Sister of Brian, sister-in-law to Monica. Auntie to Shaun, Janet and family Auntie to Carl (deceased), Tony and family.
Due to the current restrictions,
the family request a family graveside service at the Flookburgh Burial Ground on Tuesday 19th May at 2pm.
Family flowers only and
donations via the undertaker to
St John the Baptist Church, Flookburgh.
Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful Doctors and Nurses in the ICU at the Royal Blackburn Hospital.
All enquiries, including visiting Chapel of Rest to:
Alan Postlethwaite Funeral Director, Windermere Road
Grange-over-Sands
Cumbria LA11 6EG
Tel: 015395 33040
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 8, 2020
