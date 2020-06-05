|
COWARD Valerie The family of the late Valerie Coward wish to thank all relatives and friends who paid tribute to her at the open air funeral service in Flookburgh Burial Ground and also to those who couldn't attend because of the Covid-19 restrictions but sent heartfelt letters and cards of condolence.
Thanks also to the medical and nursing staff in Ward B20 ICU at the Royal Blackburn Hospital who showed Val such skilled care and kindness. Many thanks also to
The Reverend Dr. James Bruce for his prayers and kind words at the funeral service and also to the expertise and thoughtfulness of Alan Postlethwaite,
Funeral Director.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 5, 2020