|
|
|
GARDNER (née Sawyer)
Valerie
'Val' Passed away suddenly at home
with her family by her side on
Wednesday 9th September 2020,
aged 70 years.
Devoted wife of Graham.
Loving mum of Carol and Sharon.
Dear mother in law of Iain
and the late David.
Much loved Nanna of
Regan, Jackson and Jenson.
Private family funeral service to be
held at Lancaster Crematorium
on Monday 21st September.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be
made in memory of Val for
'Garstang Children's Festival'
c/o Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 16, 2020