Jennis Valerie (Val) Passed away peacefully
at home on
Saturday 29th August.
Beloved wife of George,
devoted mum of Mark,
Michelle and Louise,
loving sister of Doreen.
Treasured mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma,
sister in law and aunty.
A beautiful, kind and caring lady.
Night Night, God Bless x
Funeral will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium, Friday 11th September
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o Bamber Bridge Funeral Care.
01772 698 236
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020