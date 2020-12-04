|
|
|
Murdoch (née Procter)
Valerie Peacefully on 1st December 2020 at St Catherine's Hospice,
aged 76 years.
The dearly loved wife
of the late Graham,
much loved Mum to
Jayne and Sarah,
mother-in-law to Dave, Nana to Craig, Scott, Lewis, Christopher and Ellie, and big sister to
John, Joan and Carolyne.
The funeral service will take place at St John's Church, Leyland on Wednesday 9th December at 11.30am, followed by
the committal at
St Andrew's Churchyard, Leyland.
Family flowers only please,
any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of
St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funerals,
147 Towngate,
Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel. 01772 457 887.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2020