WILDING Valerie The family of the late Mrs Valerie Wilding would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind messages of sympathy,
cards and generous donations to St Catherine's Hospice
at this sad time.
With special thanks also to the nursing staff and doctors for the loving care of Valerie, also thank you to the Revd Andrew Parkinson for the lovely service he gave at
St Andrews Church in Longton,
and finally thank you to
G. C. Whalley & Daughter Funeral Directors for the professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2020