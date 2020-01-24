|
|
|
COUPE Peacefully, on 10th January 2020, at Swillbrook House,
following a short illness,
VERA
Aged 92 years,
Dearly loved wife of the late
John Robert Coupe,
loving mother of Paul and Jillian, dear nana of James, Nadia, Josh and Anna, great nana to Ruben
and auntie of Dorothy.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium,
on Monday 3rd February
at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for the 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020