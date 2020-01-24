Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Coupe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Coupe

Notice Condolences

Vera Coupe Notice
COUPE Peacefully, on 10th January 2020, at Swillbrook House,
following a short illness,
VERA
Aged 92 years,
Dearly loved wife of the late
John Robert Coupe,
loving mother of Paul and Jillian, dear nana of James, Nadia, Josh and Anna, great nana to Ruben
and auntie of Dorothy.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium,
on Monday 3rd February
at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for the 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -