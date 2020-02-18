|
PROCTER Vera Who died suddenly but peacefully at Alston Lodge Care Home on Wednesday 12th February,
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Syd.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Monday 24th February at 10.45 am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'Cancer Research UK'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
AUNTY VERA
'Goodnight God Bless'
With love from
Christine, Paul and family.
AUNTY VERA
'Forever in our hearts'
With love from Richard-Allen, Yvonne, Ian, Simon, Sharon, Connor, Holly and Faith
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2020