Veronica Abbiss

Veronica Abbiss Notice
Abbiss Veronica
nee Harris Born 5th January 1927
in Albert Road, Preston.
Died 11th May 2020 of Covid 19 at Orchard Care Home, St Albans, Hertfordshire, after a long illness.
Cremated at West Herts Cemetery
on 3rd June 2020.
Beloved and adored wife of Roy and mother of Roger, Janine, Adrian, Max and Guy, grandmother to Patrick, Annie, Zoe, Ellie, Ruby, Daisy, James, Alice, Miranda, Arthur and Poppy.
Veronica gave her life to her
family and to teaching.
She will be loved and
missed forever.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 11, 2020
