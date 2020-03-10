|
GREENWOOD On the 3rd March 2020, peacefully at Springfield Nursing Home
Veronica
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Eddie, dearly loved mother of Pauline, Gillian, Mark, David, Phillip and Carol, loving mother-in-law, devoted grandma and great grandma.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid,
if possible).
Funeral service and committal will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday
17th March at 12:30pm.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 10, 2020