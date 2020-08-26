|
|
|
HALL Veronica
(née Riley) Passed away on 13th August 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of
Thomas (deceased),
loving sister of Teresa
(also Winifred, Edward, Walter
and Terence (deceased)),
much loved mother of
Philip, David, Stephen, Elaine, Martin and Carron.
Loving grandmother to
Ronnie, Kelly, Kimberly,
Catherine, John, Samantha, Charlotte, David, Andrew,
James, Michael and Jamie.
Precious nana bear to
11 great grandchildren.
Rest in peace.
Private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday September 2nd.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go to Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the funeral director
Browns Funeral Care,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston, PR2 2LQ.
Tel 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 26, 2020