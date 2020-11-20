Home

POWERED BY

Services
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Shepherd

Notice Condolences

Veronica Shepherd Notice
SHEPHERD Veronica Helen Peacefully on
17th November 2020, with her four daughters by her side.
Aged 80 years.

Much loved wife of the late Keith, devoted mum of Susan, Christine, Jacqueline & Catherine and a loving nana and mother in law.
Always in our hearts
Reunited with Keith

A private service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 3rd December at 11.30am followed by Committal.
Family flowers only please; donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation
or Dementia UK
c/o the funeral director.

All enquiries -
N & K Harvey Funerals,
5-7 Balcarres Road,
Leyland, PR25 2EL.
Tel: 01772 622203.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -