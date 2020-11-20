|
|
|
SHEPHERD Veronica Helen Peacefully on
17th November 2020, with her four daughters by her side.
Aged 80 years.
Much loved wife of the late Keith, devoted mum of Susan, Christine, Jacqueline & Catherine and a loving nana and mother in law.
Always in our hearts
Reunited with Keith
A private service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 3rd December at 11.30am followed by Committal.
Family flowers only please; donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation
or Dementia UK
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries -
N & K Harvey Funerals,
5-7 Balcarres Road,
Leyland, PR25 2EL.
Tel: 01772 622203.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020