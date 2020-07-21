|
|
|
GREENWAY On 17th July 2020
Peacefully at home
VIC
(BIG VIC)
Aged 79 years
The loved husband of Sue,
dearly loved dad of Cathy,
Helen (deceased), Debra,
David and Ian,
father in law of John, Matthew,
Sharon and Jane,
dear grandad to David, Shaun, Callum, Mary, Ryan, Emily and Luke and great grandad to Theo.
'Goodnight, God Bless.'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 29th July 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'British Heart Foundation'
c/o the family
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 21, 2020