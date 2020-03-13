Home

Vicky Harvey

Vicky Harvey Notice
Harvey (nee Davies) Suddenly on 26th of February
Vicky
Aged 45 years.
Devoted wife of Matt
(heart broken).
Loving daughter of Tom (deceased) and Sandra.
Sister of Ray, Dean and Neil.
Sister in law of Rachel and Angie. Much loved Aunty and Niece.
Missed by many including Charlie and Coco (cats).
Funeral Service and committal at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th March at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to
British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2020
