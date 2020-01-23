Home

POWERED BY

Services
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Commons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Commons

Notice Condolences

Vincent Commons Notice
COMMONS Vincent
(Vinnie) Passed away peacefully
on 16th January 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Stella,
much loved dad of Mark and Joy
and father-in-law of
Carole and Anthony.
Also a loving grandad
of Steven and Stuart.
Loving you always
Forgetting you never
Funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Leyland
on Thursday 30th January 2020
at 10.00am followed by
interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired
may go to either
'Guide Dogs for the Blind' or
'Cancer Research U.K'
c/o Funeral Director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -