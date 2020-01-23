|
COMMONS Vincent
(Vinnie) Passed away peacefully
on 16th January 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Stella,
much loved dad of Mark and Joy
and father-in-law of
Carole and Anthony.
Also a loving grandad
of Steven and Stuart.
Loving you always
Forgetting you never
Funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Leyland
on Thursday 30th January 2020
at 10.00am followed by
interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired
may go to either
'Guide Dogs for the Blind' or
'Cancer Research U.K'
c/o Funeral Director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020