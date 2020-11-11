|
|
|
BENNETT (nee Dobson)
Wendy On 30th October 2020 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
aged 78 years.
The dearly loved partner of the late Jack, much loved Mum to Tracey and Darren and beloved Nana to Jade and Amber.
A private funeral service
will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 17th November
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funerals,
147 Towngate, Leyland,
PR25 2LH. Tel. 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 11, 2020