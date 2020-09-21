|
|
|
Vause (nee Brown) On 15th September 2020, peacefully at home
WENDY
aged 75 years.
Devoted wife of Tony,
beloved mother of Stuart and Paul.
Loving mother in law to
Rachel and Anna, much loved
grandma of Tilly and Jack.
A private family funeral will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 25th September 2020
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please;
donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o funeral director.
All enquiries to Messrs B. J. Watson
85 Todd Lane North,
Lostock Hall, Preston PR5 5UR.
01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 21, 2020