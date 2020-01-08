|
|
|
Ainsworth nee Daniel On 30th December 2019
Peacefully at Brooklands Rest Home
Wilhelmina
'Mena'
Aged 100 years
The beloved wife of
Fred (deceased)
dearly loved mum of
Michael and Karen,
mother in law of
Diana and Graham (deceased)
and a loving grandma and
great grandma.
'Those We Love Don't Go Away,
They Walk Beside Us Every day.'
Funeral Service at
St Cuthbert's Church, Fulwood
on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 1:30 p.m. followed by Interment at Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 8, 2020