Wilhelmina Hogg

Wilhelmina Hogg Notice
HOGG Passed away peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on
22nd January 2020.
Aged 86 years.
Wilhelmina Morrison
(Wendy)
(nee White)
A greatly missed wife of Bill, mother of Duncan and grandmother of Aimie and Daniel.
Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Monday 17th February at 2.30pm.
Flowers welcome.
Donations, if so desired,
to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020
