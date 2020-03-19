|
|
|
AKIN William
'Bill' Died peacefully in his sleep at
St Catherines Hospice
on 14th March 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved and loving
husband of Vera.
Much loved father of Jim, John,
Elizabeth and Ruth.
Father in Law to Lynne, Carole,
Neil and Dan.
Cherished Grandad of Victoria, Nichola, Ben, Georgina and
Great Grandad to Maxwell
and Ruairidh.
Funeral Service is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on Thursday 26th March
at 11.30am.
In lieu of a wake, family will be planning a celebration of Bill's life at some point in the future.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made in memory of Bill to
St Catherines Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020