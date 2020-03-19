|
|
|
Akin In memory of Bill Akin
who died peacefully on 14th March.
Father, Husband, Grandad,
Great Grandad and Brother.
Always a worker, provider, teacher and mostly a reluctant gardener.
Also an overlooker, an athlete,
a runner, a rider and a walker.
A story teller, a classical music
and art lover.
But above all, a dedicated companion to Vera and an inspiration for those of us who aspire to be a family man.
One more glass of red Bill ?
Love from all of us x
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020