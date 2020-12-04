|
ALLEN William (Bill) The family regret to announce the death of William (Bill) Allen on 24th November, at the age of 88.
Bill was a much loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He died peacefully in hospital.
Originally from Wigan, Bill lived out his last years in Lytham St Annes with his wife Mary. Previously he had lived for many years in Garstang, and prior to that in Barton & Broughton.
The funeral service will be held on 14 December at 2.00pm
Attendance is limited due to Covid restrictions, but the service will be webcast.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Alzheimer's Society
All enquiries to Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 5-6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind, Garstang PR3 1LN Tel: 01995 605548
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2020