|
|
|
ASCROFT-LEIGH William (Bill) James Who lived at Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire for 32 years,
died peacefully in the West Berkshire Hospital, Newbury on
15th June 2020 aged 75 after
a long illness bravely fought.
Beloved husband of Josepha and much loved father of James, Sarah and Ien and "Bopa"
of Edith and Harriet
A private family funeral service and interment at St Mary's Church Penwortham on Friday
26th June at 12 noon.
Donations if desired to
"Preston Grasshoppers R.F.C."
or "Cancer Research U.K.
c/o Funeral Directors.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Directors,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
PR1 0AD, Tel: 744700.
