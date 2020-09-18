|
|
|
BALL On the 13th September 2020
Peacefully in Hospital
William
'Bill'
Aged 79 years.
The beloved husband of Anne,
dearly loved dad of Gillian,
Jane and Linda,
loving grandad to Sam, Liam,
Josh, Jess, Max and Charlie.
'Goodnight, God Bless.'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 24th September 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2020