William Barker

William Barker Notice
BARKER On 23rd December 2019
Surrounded by his family

William Henry
'Bill'
Aged 69 years

The beloved husband of Pauline
dearly loved dad of
Lisa, Julie & Kerri,
father in law of
Simon, Michael & Ryan
& loving grandad to Teddy,
Marley & Esmai

'At Peace After A Brave Battle'

Funeral Service at
All Saints Church, Higher Walton
on Tuesday 14th January 2020
at 10.00 a.m.
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Pancreatic Cancer UK'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 6, 2020
