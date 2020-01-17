Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Barker

Notice

William Barker Notice
Barker William Henry
'Bill' Bill's family would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their support, sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations received for
'Pancreatic Cancer UK' and for attending the funeral service.
Thanks to Reverend Hannah Boyd and all at All Saints Church, Higher Walton for the lovely service and to Bill's friends for the meaningful tributes given.
Also, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors for their professional, caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -