|
|
|
CLARKSON On 21st February 2020.
Peacefully with his
family by his side.
William
'Bill'
Aged 88 Years
The beloved husband of Maureen (deceased), much loved dad of Martin, Carolyn, Jennifer and David, loving grandad (gramps),
great grandad to Freya,
father in law, brother,
brother in law, uncle
and friend to many.
'A smile we will always remember,
a voice we will always recall,
a memory to treasure forever,
of one who was loved by us all'.
Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Higher Walton on
Monday 2nd March 2020
at 2.00 p.m., followed by
Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice' or
'North West Air Ambulance'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020