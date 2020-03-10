|
CLARKSON William
'Bill' Martin, Carolyn, Jennifer and David would like to thank all
family and friends for their love and support following the sad
loss of our dear dad.
Also for the many generous donations to St Catherine's Hospice and North West Air Ambulance service.
Thanks to staff at Euxton Park Care Home for their care
during Dad's stay.
Special thanks to Rev'd Hannah Boyd and Rev'd David Ward for their kind words, support
and a lovely service.
Finally thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangement.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 10, 2020