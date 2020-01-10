|
|
|
COLLINSON Peacefully, on
31st December 2019, at his home,
WILLIAM EDWARD (TED)
Aged 81 years.
The dear husband of Joan, father of John and Graham (deceased), father-in-law of Ann and Diane, grandad to Emma, Andrew, Eleanor, Zoe and Anya and
their partners and
great grandad to James.
Funeral Service at
The Parish Church of St. Anne, Woodplumpton, on Thursday
16th January 2020 at 12.30 p.m. followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for either 'St. Catherine's Hospice' or 'Marie Curie' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020