Forrest William (Bill ) Peacefully after a long suffering illness on 24th December,
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Audrey, loving father of Phillip (deceased), Elaine and Karl.
'Deeply loved and will
never be forgotten.'
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Monday 20th January at 3:15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
'Cancer Research U.K'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road,
Fulwood, Preston.
Tel: 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020