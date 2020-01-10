Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Resources
More Obituaries for William Forrest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Forrest

Notice Condolences

William Forrest Notice
Forrest William (Bill ) Peacefully after a long suffering illness on 24th December,
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Audrey, loving father of Phillip (deceased), Elaine and Karl.

'Deeply loved and will
never be forgotten.'

The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Monday 20th January at 3:15pm.

Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
'Cancer Research U.K'.

William Houghton Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road,
Fulwood, Preston.
Tel: 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -