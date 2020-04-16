|
|
|
Heyworth On 11th April 2020
peacefully in hospital
WILLIAM JAMES
'Bill'
Aged 86 years
Beloved husband of
Josie (deceased),
dearly loved dad to Carolyn,
Angela, Andrew & Paul,
father in law of Julie & Joanne,
dear grandad to Ryan, Ben, David,
John, Simon & George,
great grandad to Noah,
Felix & Juno.
'Rest in peace,
Goodnight, God bless'
Private family burial at
Our Lady & St Gerard's R.C. Church
on Thursday 23rd April 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 16, 2020