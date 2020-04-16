Home

William Heyworth

William Heyworth Notice
Heyworth On 11th April 2020
peacefully in hospital

WILLIAM JAMES
'Bill'
Aged 86 years

Beloved husband of
Josie (deceased),
dearly loved dad to Carolyn,
Angela, Andrew & Paul,
father in law of Julie & Joanne,
dear grandad to Ryan, Ben, David,
John, Simon & George,
great grandad to Noah,
Felix & Juno.

'Rest in peace,
Goodnight, God bless'

Private family burial at
Our Lady & St Gerard's R.C. Church
on Thursday 23rd April 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 16, 2020
