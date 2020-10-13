Home

William Howie

Howie William John 2.11.34

Loving husband of
Aileen Howie (deceased);
Brother to Jo Rothery;
the BEST loved father to Anni Poole, David Howie (deceased)
and Janet Ford.
Dear Father in law to Scott,
Gail and Dave, James;
Granda Bill to Ant, Lindsey,
Charlie, Tommy,
Steven and Abigail.
Great Granda to Harry, James, Caitlin, Tilly, Poppie,
Gracie and Jack.
Uncle to Clive, Paul and Catherine.

So sorely missed.

Died peacefully in hospital
after an acute illness,
humming happy tunes all
the way to heaven.

Private Family Funeral on
Thursday October 15th, 2:30pm
at Preston Crematorium.

All donations to
The Alzheimer's Society.
Thank you.

Enquiries to
Neal Buckley
Funeral Director.
Tel: 01772 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 13, 2020
