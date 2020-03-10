Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Kinder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Kinder

Notice Condolences

William Kinder Notice
KINDER On 29th February 2020
Peacefully in his daughter's arms
following a long illness

William
'Bill'
Aged 90 Years

Loving husband of
64 years to Eileen,
beloved father to
Beverley and Lister
and a much loved
and treasured grandad
to Alister, Georgina
and Brandon.

Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 13th March 2020
at 12.30 p.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Alzheimer's Society'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -