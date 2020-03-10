|
|
|
KINDER On 29th February 2020
Peacefully in his daughter's arms
following a long illness
William
'Bill'
Aged 90 Years
Loving husband of
64 years to Eileen,
beloved father to
Beverley and Lister
and a much loved
and treasured grandad
to Alister, Georgina
and Brandon.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 13th March 2020
at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Alzheimer's Society'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 10, 2020