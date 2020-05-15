Home

William Lawler

Notice Condolences

William Lawler Notice
LAWLER William (Bill) Died in hospital on May 7th 2020.
Much loved husband of Mary.
Beloved Dad of Anne-Marie and Kevin, David and Joseph
(both deceased)
He will be sadly missed by many especially his granddaughters and Greta, Ann, Karl and Leah.
A private graveside service will take place on Thursday May 21st at Our Lady and St. Michael's Church, Alston Lane.
All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 15, 2020
