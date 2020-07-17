Home

Lawrenson William Ronald
(Ron) The family of the late
Ron Lawrenson would like to sincerely thank all those who showed great kindness and support to him in his later years.
Our grateful thanks also to those who chose to stand outside in the wind during his funeral and to those who sent flowers, cards, kind words of condolence, along with donations to St Luke's.
We would like to thank
The Flower Shop and Light Ash Farm, Jill, and Tom for their help, and the Rev Gary Lewis for a fitting funeral service.
Also our thanks to Andrew, Sophie and all at Moons Funeral Service for their patience, thoughtfulness and dignified arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 17, 2020
