|
|
|
LUCAS On 2nd July 2020
Peacefully at home
WILLIAM HARTLEY
"Bill"
Aged 94 years
The beloved husband of
Del (deceased),
dearly loved dad to Susan
and Steven,
father in law of Colin and Jacky,
and loving grandad to Steven, Philip, Christopher,
Victoria and Kate.
'So dearly loved, so sadly missed'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal
at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 10th July 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'JDRF'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 7, 2020