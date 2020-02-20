|
|
|
McCALLION In the most holy name of Jesus, pray for the repose of the soul of
WILLIAM JAMES
(SEAMUS JIM)
who died on 12th February 2020,
aged 84 years
The dearly loved husband of Julie,
loving father of Michael,
Peter (deceased) and David and
a dear father-in-law, grandfather,
great grandfather, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
'Rest in Peace'
Requiem Mass at
St. Clare's Church, Fulwood,
on Tuesday 25th February at
10.30 a.m. followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2020