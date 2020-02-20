Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for William McCallion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William McCallion

Notice Condolences

William McCallion Notice
McCALLION In the most holy name of Jesus, pray for the repose of the soul of
WILLIAM JAMES
(SEAMUS JIM)
who died on 12th February 2020,
aged 84 years
The dearly loved husband of Julie,
loving father of Michael,
Peter (deceased) and David and
a dear father-in-law, grandfather,
great grandfather, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
'Rest in Peace'
Requiem Mass at
St. Clare's Church, Fulwood,
on Tuesday 25th February at
10.30 a.m. followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -