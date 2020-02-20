Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30
St. Clare's Church,
Fulwood
William McCallion Notice
McCALLION In Loving Memory
of a special husband
SEAMUS
'The day you left and
gained your wings
My heart just broke in two
I wish you could
have stayed with me
But Heaven needed you

You left me with the memories
And I love you dearly still
No matter how
much times goes by
You know I always will

You were a very special person
With kindness in your heart
And the love we had together
Grows stronger now we're apart

I know I cannot bring you back
Although I wish it every day
But a piece of me went with you
The day you went away.
From your loving wife,
Julie XX
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2020
