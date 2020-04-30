|
|
|
RABY William Roy
'Roy' On 25th April 2020 peacefully in hospital
Aged 75 years
Loving husband of 52 years
to Liz, beloved Dad to Tracy,
loving Brother, Brother in law, Uncle and friend to many.
"A kind and lovely man."
Private cremation at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 6th May 2020, followed by celebration
in summer next year.
Thank you to all the staff at
The Lodge - Churchill Unit, Buckshaw Village and at
Chorley Hospital for the
wonderful care you gave Roy.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 30, 2020