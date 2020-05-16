|
|
|
Raby William Roy
'Roy' Liz, Tracy and Family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the flowers and cards of condolence received during
this sad time, also thank you to
Reverend Stephen Scholes
for the lovely service.
A special thank you to
Preston Fire Station for the parade and salute outside the Fire Station.
Roy would have been so proud.
God bless you all.
Donations if wished may be made to the 'Fire Fighter's Charity'
care of Martin's Funeral Home
186-188 Tulketh Brow,
Ashton On Ribble, Preston, PR2 2JJ
Telephone 01772 733007
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 16, 2020