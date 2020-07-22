Home

William Robinson Notice
ROBINSON On 16th July 2020
Peacefully in hospital
WILLIAM
'BILL'
Aged 75 years
Dearly loved dad of
Joanne and Stephen,
father in law to Sarah,
loving grandad to Will and Joe
and a dear brother to Ethel
'Rest in Peace'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 29th July 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -