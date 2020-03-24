|
|
|
THORNTON William
(Bill) Peacefully at home on
17th March 2020,
aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Sarah,
dearly loved father of Paul and Alison, loving father-in-law
to Tereza and Rob and
devoted grandad of Daniel, Edward, Max and Ella.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
A private family funeral
will take place on
Wednesday 25th March.
Donations, if so desired, can be made to Prostate Cancer UK
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham. Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 24, 2020