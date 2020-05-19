|
|
|
TONGE On 13th May 2020
Peacefully in hospital
WILLIAM
'Bill'
Aged 82 years
The beloved husband
of Pat (deceased),
dearly loved dad of
Michael and Carole,
father in law to John, dear
grandad to David and Kim,
Rex and Danny and
great grandad to
Chelsey and Charlie.
'Now peacefully sleeping'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Preston Crematorium
on Friday 22nd May 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 19, 2020