William Wilkinson

Wilkinson After a short illness at home on Friday 9th October 2020,
aged 88 years.
William Henry (Harry)
Dearly beloved Husband of June Delicia Wilkinson (nee Selby).
Much loved Dad of Robert, Deborah, John and the
late Harry Jnr.
Dear Father-in-law of Richard, Christine & Pat, also Brain, Michelle and the Kelly family.
Dear, loving Grandad of Kirsty, Kimberley, Amanda and Richard.
Great-Grandad of Winter and Aaron Junior (A.J).
Dear, loving Brother of Hilda, Jimmy and the late Jack.
Brother-in-law of Margaret
and her husband Frank.
A much-loved Uncle of Marilyn, Peter, Kimberley, Christine
and Steven.
Harry will be sadly missed by
his family, friends and all
who knew him.
Funeral Service and committal to take place at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 20th October at 10:45am.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, 550 Blackpool Road,
Preston PR2 1HY
Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2020
