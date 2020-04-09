|
|
|
WRIGLEY William Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
on 31st March 2020.
Aged 92 years,
'BILL'
Dearly loved husband of Ruth (deceased). Wonderful Dad of Susan. Dad-in-law of Stephen.
Beloved grandad of
Caroline and Henry.
Great grandad of Ava and Isla
Reunited with Mum
Enjoy your siesta
Funeral Service is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 15th April at 1:45pm. Family members only.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare, 17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, PR25 1TU.
Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 9, 2020