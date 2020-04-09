Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Wrigley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Wrigley

Notice Condolences

William Wrigley Notice
WRIGLEY William Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
on 31st March 2020.
Aged 92 years,
'BILL'

Dearly loved husband of Ruth (deceased). Wonderful Dad of Susan. Dad-in-law of Stephen.
Beloved grandad of
Caroline and Henry.
Great grandad of Ava and Isla

Reunited with Mum
Enjoy your siesta

Funeral Service is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 15th April at 1:45pm. Family members only.

All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare, 17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, PR25 1TU.
Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -