Wilma Duncan

Wilma Duncan Notice
DUNCAN Wilma After a long illness, she passed peacefully in Swillbrook House on
4th July 2020 aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Ian,
mum of Lynne. Dear mother-in-law of Rob, dear Gran to Lucy.

Funeral service and committal
to take place privately at
Preston crematorium.
Charitable donations in memory
of Wilma are welcome and shall benefit the Alzheimer's Society,
c/o the funeral director.

Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Ashton, Preston PR2 1HY
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 10, 2020
