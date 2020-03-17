Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Hodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Hodson

Notice Condolences

Winifred Hodson Notice
Hodson Winifred Alice
(nee Thompson) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family,
12th March 2020, aged 101 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Tommy Hodson, much loved mum of Winnie and Cath, cherished nan of Jeanette, devoted great grandma of Thomas and Ashleigh and Auntie Winnie to many.
Funeral service at St. Michael's on Wyre Church on Thursday
19th March at 1:00pm, followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
St. Michael's on Wyre Church.
All enquiries contact
Moon's Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston, PR3 0YA. Tel 01996 672328
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -