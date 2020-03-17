|
Hodson Winifred Alice
(nee Thompson) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family,
12th March 2020, aged 101 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Tommy Hodson, much loved mum of Winnie and Cath, cherished nan of Jeanette, devoted great grandma of Thomas and Ashleigh and Auntie Winnie to many.
Funeral service at St. Michael's on Wyre Church on Thursday
19th March at 1:00pm, followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
St. Michael's on Wyre Church.
All enquiries contact
Moon's Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston, PR3 0YA. Tel 01996 672328
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 17, 2020